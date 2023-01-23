First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

