First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,836.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FNLIF opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $35.81.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

