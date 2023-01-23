First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.72.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

