First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNWB. TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

