First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,469 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $97,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.1 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $441.83 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.29, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.