First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $101.24 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,029 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $101,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of EW opened at $79.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

