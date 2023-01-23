First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $55.99 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

Shares of DG opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

