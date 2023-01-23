First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $80.14 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116,178 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $80,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after buying an additional 1,379,853 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

