First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $87,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.