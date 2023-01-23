First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 108,509 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $74,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

