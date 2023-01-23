First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,028 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $61,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $58,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $170.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

