First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 74,584 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $63,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

