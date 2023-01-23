First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 79,109 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $62,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $151.73 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

