First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,494 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $70,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

