Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

