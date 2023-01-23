Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOR opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $826.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.66.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

