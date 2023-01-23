Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,883,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 9,315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.5 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUMF stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

