Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $67.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

