Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

