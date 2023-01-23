Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have commented on FBIN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

