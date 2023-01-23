Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
A number of research firms have commented on FBIN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
NYSE:FBIN opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
