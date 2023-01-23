Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get FOX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.