FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Critical Comparison

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Western Life Group and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Western Life Group and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $824.09 million 1.17 $180.68 million $33.23 8.01 FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

National Western Life Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 18.66% 5.15% 0.84% FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

Summary

National Western Life Group beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.