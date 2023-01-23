Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Stock Down 2.5 %
FJTNF stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNF)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.