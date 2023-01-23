Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Stock Down 2.5 %

FJTNF stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

