FVCBankcorp (FVCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,046 shares of company stock valued at $539,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
