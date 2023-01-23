FVCBankcorp (FVCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. The 5-4 split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,046 shares of company stock valued at $539,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

