FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Critical Review

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.34% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.87 $7.99 million $2.99 9.15 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.56 $21.93 million $1.80 10.28

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.