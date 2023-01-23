GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $7.20 on Monday. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Further Reading

