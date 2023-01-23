Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $47.20 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Galapagos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $45.82 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

