Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 33.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 323,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $180.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.