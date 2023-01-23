Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance

Shares of GNENF opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.