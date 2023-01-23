GATX (GATX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. GATX has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.00-$6.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 44.54%.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GATX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

