General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $232.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.