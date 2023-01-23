Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

