Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $13.43 on Monday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

