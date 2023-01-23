GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 21.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMXTF opened at 2.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.24. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

