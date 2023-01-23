GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 21.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GMXTF opened at 2.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.24. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
