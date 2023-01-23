GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,881.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$75.00 on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12-month low of C$64.10 and a 12-month high of C$125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.00.

Get GMO Payment Gateway alerts:

About GMO Payment Gateway

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.