GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,438.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GGNDF opened at $24.45 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

