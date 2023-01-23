Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $200,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.