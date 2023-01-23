Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

