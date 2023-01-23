Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

