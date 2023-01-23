Gratus Capital LLC Buys 114 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

