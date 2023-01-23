Gratus Capital LLC Buys 132,094 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,094 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,870.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

