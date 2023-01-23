Gratus Capital LLC Buys 98 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $154.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

