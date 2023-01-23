Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

INTC stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

