Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

