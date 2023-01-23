Gratus Capital LLC Has $394,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

