Gratus Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

IWP stock opened at $87.99 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $104.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

