Gratus Capital LLC Has $437,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

