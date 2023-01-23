Gratus Capital LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

