Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 275,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

