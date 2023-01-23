Gratus Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

AAP stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $237.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

